Raja Bhaiya Booked For Thrashing SP Poll Agent In His Constituency Kunda During Polling

A day after Phase-5 polls, an FIR has been registered against Jansatta Dal Loktantrik founder Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias 'Raja Bhaiya' for thrashing a polling agent of Samajwadi Party on Sunday. The FIR registered at Kunda PS names Raja Bhaiya & 17 others in the matter under relevant IPC sections and the SC/ST act. The sixth phase of elections in UP will be held on March 3, results on March 10.

Raja Bhaiya booked for thrashing SP poll agent

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 28, 2022

On Sunday, Singh claimed that he will break his own poll records in this phase of elections. Addressing the media in Benti after casting his vote, he hinted at allying with Akhilesh Yadav post-polls. "I am confident of victory. I will break my own record and win my constituency. Voting is happening in good numbers. Elections are not tough," said Singh. When asked about post-poll alliance with SP, he said, "let the poll happen first and then we will decide about alliance".

Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiya - Jansatta Dal Loktantrik chief - a six-time MLA faced an SP opposition for the first time in two decades. Raja Bhaiya - a prominent figure from the Thakur community - faced SP's Gulshan Yadav who is his own former aide. Singh, who was a minister in both SP governments, fell out with Akhilesh Yadav in 2018 after he allegedly voted in favour of the BJP Rajya Sabha candidate in 2018. SP has reportedly been wooing the Yadavs by pitting them against the Thakurs as a poll pitch. In 2017, Raja Bhaiya won with more than 1.35 lakh votes.

UP Phase-5 elections

Moving to the Ram Mandir stronghold, the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh was sealed in the fifth phase of the state assembly elections on Sunday. Around 2.24 crore voters polled in the districts of Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda - the heart of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Key candidates in poll fray were - Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, ministers Siddharth Nath Singh, Rajendra Singh, Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel. The voting turnout was 54.34% at 5 PM.

BJP is fighting polls along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.