Rajnath Singh: Aim To Manufacture BrahMos To Ensure No Enemy Can Dare To Cast An Evil Eye

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, December 26, stressed the need to maintain nuclear deterrence and said India looks forward to manufacturing BrahMos missiles to ensure no enemy country dare to cast an evil eye on it. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Defence Technologies & Test Centre and BrahMos Manufacturing Centre in Lucknow, Rajnath Singh said the aim to manufacture missiles is not to attack anyone but to keep the country safe.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said, "The BrahMos missile and other weapons we are manufacturing are not to attack any other country. It has never been the character of India to attack any other country or grab even an inch of land of any country".

Defence Minister on Pakistan attacks

The Union Defence Minister slammed Pakistan for carrying out terror attacks on India and said:

There is a neighbouring country. It got separated from India sometime back. I don't know why its intentions vis-a-vis India are always bad. It committed acts of terrorism in Uri and Pulwama.

He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's forces entered the neighbouring country and destroyed all terrorist hideouts. Also, when there was a need for an airstrike, it was carried out successfully.

Rajnath Singh made it clear that if any country disturbs the peace of India then the defence will move to their side of the country and attack them.

It should be mentioned here that in response to the Uri and Pulwama attacks, India had carried out cross-border strikes in September 2016 and February 2019 respectively.

Rajnath Singh lauds CM Yogi Adityanath

Praising UP CM Yogi Adityanath over expediting land acquisition for the projects, Rajnath Singh said, "When I spoke to Yogiji and expressed the desire to establish this project, he did not take a second and said land will be made available at the earliest. I thank the chief minister for making 200 acres available in just one and a half months".

Mentioning that the project holds a lot of importance from the security point of view, Singh hoped that the UP state will secure a special place in line with defence manufacturing units.

He said, "This will provide jobs to people living in Lucknow and in UP. I can see that a new chapter has been added to the economy of Uttar Pradesh."

(With inputs from PTI, Image: PTI)