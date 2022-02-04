Rajnath Singh Condemns Rahul Gandhi's 'China-Pakistan' Remarks; 'Does He Know History?'

Condemning Rahul Gandhi over 'China and Pakistan are closer' remarks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, February 4, said that the Congress leader needs "some history lessons”. This comes after Rahul Gandhi said in his Parliament speech that China and Pakistan are closer because of the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

Addressing a rally in Punjab's Sujanpur ahead of state polls, Rajnath Singh said, "I was pained by what Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament. Rahul Ji tried to distort history in Parliament. He alleged that our wrong foreign policies have led to friendship between Pakistan and China, don't they know the earlier history?"

The Union Minister further reminded Rahul Gandhi of the Galwan border situation where the Indian soldiers are protecting the nation amid adverse weather conditions.

Defence Min Rajnath Singh in Punjab

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a public meeting in Pathankot said, "I have come to appeal to all my brothers here, many forces are trying to create a gap between the Sikh society and us, no matter how many sacrifices we have to make, we will not let this relationship break."

"Kartapur Sahib is just 4-5kms away from the international border. If little efforts were made, Kartarpur Sahib would have been in India only. Some powers are trying to create a gap between us and Sikh community but we'll not let it happen," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha address

Earlier on February 2, Rahul Gandhi had stated, "The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together."

He had also said that the Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, are all "instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states."

Punjab Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022. The last date to file nominations was January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date was scheduled for January 31.

