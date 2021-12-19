Rajnath Singh Flags Off Jan Vishwas Yatra At Jhansi As Part Of BJP's UP Poll Campaign

Intensifying BJP's presence ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, and at the outset of the Jan Vishwas Yatra, on December 19 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a gathering in Jhansi, flagged off the programme and praised the valour and heroism of Bundelkhand. Placing the pinnacle of bravery on the city, Singh said that bravery and honesty are engrained in its soil and blood, while the crowd hailed 'Narendra Modi ki Jai ho, Jai Sri Ram'.

"Our Jan Vishwas Yatra is to begin from five places today," Singh said as he commenced his address.

Praising the soaring crowd and denoting the same to the success of BJP and PM Modi's leadership, Rajnath Singh said, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, unprecedented work has been done in Uttar Pradesh."

"We delivered promises made by BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) and SP (Samajwadi Party). I challenge them to refute," Singh added.

Further hailing the PM Modi-led regime, Singh mentioned the strengthened defence and armed forces of the country over the last seven years. Referring to the revenge to Pulwama attacks, the 2019 Balakot airstrike, Singh said that India's stature and sovereignty shall never bow down. He also mentioned BJP's zeal to realise each dream it had even before assuming power.

"We used to write in our Manifesto since Jansangh that we will abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. People used to say that Jansanga only writes in the manifesto but no one will actualise it. We (BJP-run Centre) did it," Singh said.

Moreover, Singh mentioned that it was only owing to PM Modi that Lord Ram's Temple in Ayodhya could be erected despite decades of legal dispute. The Defence Minister concluded by saying that the BJP government did not encounter any major scam or scandal like that under the Congress regime, namely, 2G scam, CWG scam, Fodder scam, UTI scam, IPL scam, etc.

BJP's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' commences on Dec 19

As a part of the Uttar Pradesh polls campaign, CM Yogi Adityanath will kick off a yatra from Govardhan in Mathura and further conclude it in Pilibhit. Apart from the UP CM, leaders including BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, & Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will take part in the event by flagging off different Yatras.

BJP President JP Nadda will be flagging off the Jan Vishwas Yatra from Ambedkar Nagar while Rajnath Singh kicked off the third Yatra from Jhansi and will conclude in Kanpur.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will flag off the fourth yatra starting from Bidurkoti in Bijnor to Rampur. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan started the fifth journey from Ballia which concludes in Basti, and Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani will commence the sixth from Ghazipur to Amethi.