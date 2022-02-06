Rajnath Singh Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi's China-Pak Jibe; 'He Will Believe Chinese Media'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took potshots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent ‘Government bringing China-Pakistan together’ remark and asserted that the opposition leader will believe Beijing's agenda to censure the government.

While campaigning in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district ahead of the commencement of UP elections, Rajnath Singh referred to Gandhi’s jibe targeting the PM Modi-led central government in the parliament and accused Gandhi of believing Chinese media over his own country.

Rajnath Singh takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi; 'He will believe Chinese Media'

Speaking on the number of casualties borne by the Chinese side during the Galwan Valley clash, Rajnath Singh said, Gandhi’s scepticism on the Indian government shows that he believed whatever Chinese mouthpiece Global Times reported. "It means you (Rahul Gandhi) will accept whatever Chinese mouthpiece Global Times says," Singh stated. The Defence Minister condemned Rahul Gandhi’s statement and lauded Indian Jawans who displayed exemplary courage and valour while fighting China’s PLA on the LAC border during the Galwan skirmish.

Rajnath Singh further added that the Chinese side has suffered high casualties of around 38-50 soldiers during the Galwan clash. He referred to the report published in the Australian newspaper 'The Klaxon' while making this remark.

Besides, while campaigning ahead of the commencement of the first phase of polls slated for Feb 10, Singh asserted that the saffron party stood on their poll promises. Adding to his statement, he referred to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, the building of Ayodhya’s Ram temple and bringing upon the CAA legislation for the welfare of minorities persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

BJP is dedicated to the development, fulfilled all promises: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh averred that the BJP is dedicated to working for the upliftment of the poor in the state and added that his government has worked for the development of the people. He also grabbed the opportunity to pull down the opposition Samajwadi Party and accused them of doing ‘appeasement politics.'

"If you choose development, there will be good governance, the homes of the poor will be illuminated. There will be employment for youth and their income will increase. There will be free ration and medicine for the poor," Defence Minister said. Singh further contended that "only BJP can do development" in Uttar Pradesh.

Image: ANI/ PTI