Rajnath Singh Lauds CM Yogi For UP Polls Win; 'historic Victory Reaffirms Public Support'

Lauding CM Yogi Adityanath for BJP’s monumental victory in Uttar Pradesh, Union Defence Minister and former UP CM Rajnath Singh touted the saffron party’s triumphant win as 'proof of strong public support to the BJP by all the sections of the society.'

“This victory is proof of strong public support offered to BJP by all sections of the society. Hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Party President JP Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this grand and divine victory. Congratulations to the workers and thanks to the public for this victory,” Rajnath Singh wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

UP Victory demonstrates people's faith in PM Modi: Rajnath Singh

He further acclaimed that BJP’s pro-incumbency in India’s largest state demonstrates the magnitude of trust people have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh further averred that people have reaffirmed their faith in inclusive development and good governance by giving such a massive mandate.

“The historic victory of BJP in Uttar Pradesh is a victory of public trust in Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the collective effort of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Team @BJP4UP. By forming a majority government for the second time in a row, the people of the state have reaffirmed their faith in BJP's inclusive development and good governance.”

उत्तर प्रदेश में भाजपा की ऐतिहासिक विजय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी के प्रति जनविश्वास, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ और टीम @BJP4UP के सामूहिक प्रयास की जीत है। लगातार दूसरी बार बहुमत की सरकार बना कर प्रदेश की जनता ने भाजपा के समावेशी विकास और सुशासन पर पुनः मुहर लगाई है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 10, 2022

Registering a landslide victory in UP elections, the saffron party has swept the 2022 polls. As of now, BJP is leading on 255+ seats, with Samajwadi Party closing in on around 130 seats. While the Congress has been confined to two seats and BSP is leading on 1.

'M-Y': Modi-Yogi Factor takes over Muslim-Yadav vote bank politics in UP elections

The BJP leaders have credited the victory to PM Modi’s leadership and Yogi Adityanath’s governance in the state. This time around, the definition of the ‘M-Y’ factor in the UP Politics has been changed to the ‘Modi-Yogi’ factor, which was earlier presumed to be ‘Muslim- Yadav’ vote share, the BJP leaders have claimed.

They have asserted that the monk-turned politician’s effective policies of providing people with a safe and secure environment and good governance have borne them decisive results in the polls.

Despite a massive vivacious campaign led by Congress, senior leader Priyanka Gandhi, the people’s mandate has not been in the favour of the party. Even as she had announced 40% reservation for women candidates, the grand old party has failed to make significant gains in the state.

Pro-Incumbency in 4 states: BJP retains power

As per EC trends, in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has won an unprecedented second term as Uttar Pradesh CM as SP failed to stop the saffron party from returning to power. As per the latest tally updated by the Election commission at 9:00 pm, BJP has won 202 seats and is leading on 55, while SP won 75 seats and is leading on 36, while the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. AIMIM failed to open its tally.

In Uttarakhand, BJP won a consecutive 2nd term on Thursday by winning 45 out of 70 seats. However, the sitting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his seat Khatima and ex-Congress CM Harish Rawat lost in Lalkuan. BJP has won 45 seats (leading on 2), while Congress won only 17 seats (leading on 2) and AAP failed to win a single seat. In Goa, BJP has secured 20 seats and in Manipur, it has won 29 (leading on 4).

