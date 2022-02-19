A day ahead of phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh promised that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will provide free LPG cylinders on the occasion of Holi and Diwali every year. The Defence Minister made the statement while addressing a rally from Colonelganj's Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. The third phase of UP elections is scheduled for February 20 where voting will be held in 59 seats.

Rajnath Singh's statement on UP elections:

If voted to power in UP again, BJP Govt will provide free LPG gas cylinder on the ocassion of Holi and Diwali every year: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Colonelganj, Gonda pic.twitter.com/B5xcZILkXh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2022

Phase 3 of UP elections

The current phase is a crucial one as ruling BJP's opposition Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav who is fighting from the Karhal constituency will undergo voting. Meanwhile, voting for 55 constituencies of nine districts in UP with 61% polling concluded on February 14. This marked the end of the second phase of elections in the state.

Glorified as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and the Samajwadi Party, 59 seats will go to the polls in the third phase of the UP election on Sunday, February 20. There are 627 candidates in the fray for these constituencies spread over 16 districts-Kasganj, Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 50 of these seats whereas SP, BSP and Congress emerged victorious in 7, 1 and 1 seats respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

BJP-SP workers clash in Ayodhya

In the latest poll-related update, supporters of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were seen attacking each other in a clash on Friday evening. The supporters of both the political parties clashed during their poll campaigning near Ayodhya's Maharajganj police station on Friday. During this while, Samajwadi Party leader Abhay Singh's convoy was also allegedly attacked by stones and later fired upon in the same area. While one is reported to be injured in the attacks, only one of the vehicles has been badly damaged.

