Amid the Uttar Pradesh election, Minister of Defence and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh addressed the people of Malihabad, Lucknow on Wednesday, February 16. Attacking his party's major opponent Samajwadi Party Singh alleged that in the previous government "Katta" (locally made pistols) were made in heavy numbers. He promised the people of Lucknow "manufacturing Brahmos missile" around their city. In his address, he said that the Brahmos missile will be made in Lucknow and can be fired at the enemy from a distance of 400-600 km. "Lucknow will see the manufacture of big guns ("goli nahi gola") now," he added.

“It is the character of BJP that we do what we say. We had said that Article 370 will be abolished, and when we got a majority in Parliament, it was done,” Rajnath Singh said.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, he continued his series of attacks against Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and said, "A socialist is one who can provide solutions for hunger and fear of the common people." Praising his party leader and Prime Minister of India he added that he is the only Samajwadi (Socialist) leader in India. “He is a socialist in the true sense and is doing socialism.BJP has done what it said. Whatever has been put in the party's election manifesto, we have done it. We will not break your trust at any cost.”

Singh also attacked Congress MP's speech in Parliament where he alleged that China has entered India's border. Condemning the speech he said Rahul is "defaming" India. He claimed that an Australian journalist had reported China's loss of many soldiers during the latest stand-off. “But Rahul Gandhi and some other political parties are bent on defaming their own country. They are trying to put a question mark on the bravery, courage, and valour of our army personnelNow you have to decide how they can be answered in a democratic system," he added

Uttar Pradesh elections

Voting for 55 constituencies of nine districts in UP with 61% polling concluded on February 14. This marked the end of the second phase of elections in UP. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Results for all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states.

Input: PTI