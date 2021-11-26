Rajnath Singh Reveals What PM Modi Said To CM Yogi After The Duo's Photo Goes Viral

Amid the buzz on the Yogi-Modi duo photo, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, revealed what advice the PM was imparting to the Uttar Pradesh CM. Addressing a BJP booth event in Sitapur, Singh said that PM Modi had advised Adityanath to continue batting like a smashing batsman to ensure BJP's victory. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for battle in February 2022.

Rajnath Singh reveal what PM Modi told Yogi

"You would have seen that Modiji had kept his hand on Yogi ji's shoulder in that photo. People wondered, what he said in his ear? PM Modi said, "Like a smashing batsman you are batting, Yogi ji. Keep batting like that only and BJP will have a great victory," said Rajnath Singh.

अभी एक फोटो ट्वीट किया गया जिसमें मोदी जी ने योगी जी के कंधे पर हाथ रखा हुआ हुआ था। यह फोटों देखकर सभी लोग सोच रहे थे कि मोदीजी उनसे क्या कह रहे थे.. pic.twitter.com/HBD5NESCxZ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 25, 2021

On Sunday, Twitter was abuzz as Yogi Adityanath shared photos where he seen in deep discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the photo, PM Modi is seen advising the 49-year-old CM walking with his hand on Adityanath's shoulder. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath wrote, "'There is a stubbornness to go higher than the sky".

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके

अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके

जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है

अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है

एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

The photos come amid rumours of a rift between PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath. In June, Adityanath met top BJP leaders including - PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda on 10-11 June to discuss UP cabinet expansion. After his meeting, BJP affirmed that there will be no change in party leadership or the state government structure and that a coordination committee will be formed under Adityanath's leadership to bridge the gap between the Centre and state leadership. Recently, several top RSS and BJP leaders visited UP and praised the Yogi government's COVID handling.

UP polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

In a last-ditch attempt, Yogi Adityanath cabinet expanded his state cabinet inducting seven new ministers - Jitin Prasada, Paltu Ram, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar, Sanjeev Kumar, Sangita Balwant, Dharmvir Singh and Dinesh Khatik, taking the cabinet strength to 60. With caste equation in mind, Yogi inducted three SC ministers - Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khateek and Paltu Ram, three OBC ministers - Dharmvir Singh, Dr Sangita Balwant, Chatrapal Gangwar and the Brahmin face - Jitin Prasada. BJP also nominated 4 leaders - Sanjay Nishad, Gopal Anjan Bhurji, Virendra Gurjar and Jitin Prasada to the legislative council.