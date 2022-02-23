'Justice for all, appeasement for none' is the motto of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, hitting back at the Opposition's charge of polarisation for votes in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to Republic, Singh said it is the Samajwadi Party and the Congress that polarises communities for political gains. "It is unfortunate that they polarise communities for votes. We are against appeasement. Justice for all, appeasement for none is our motto," he stressed.

When asked what is the party's agenda for the ongoing elections, the Minister said, voting will take place on the issue of good governance and development. "People are aware that BJP has aced in these areas, therefore will win maximum seats in the elections,' Singh asserted.

On the issue of law and order and incidents including the Hathras rape and murder, Lakhimpur violence, and the attack on AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, he said it is unjust to blame law and order over one or two incidents that have taken place over a span of five years.

"If one or two incidents take place over 5 years in a state with a population of 24 crores, it is unjust to raise questions on its law and order," Rajnath Singh told Republic.

When asked if the farmers' protest will have affected BJP votes in the first phase of UP elections, he said that people are satisfied with the government's move to repeal the farm laws. "Prime Minister Modi showed sensitivity towards farmers by repealing the laws. People have also appreciated the move," Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Election phase 4

With the phase 4 voting underway, elections in UP would be completed in nearly 58% of the seats in the state on Wednesday. The fourth phase of elections will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur districts. The voting for the remaining phases will be held on February 27, March 3, and March 7. Results for all phases will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Goa.