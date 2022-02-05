Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Over 'China-Pakistan' Remark, Assures 'Indian Borders Are Safe'

With only a few days remaining before Uttar Pradesh votes to elect its new government, Defence Minister and BJP leader, Rajnath Singh, was seen campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Baldev, Kheragarh, and Agra Rural Assembly constituencies on Saturday, February 5. Addressing a rally in Baldev, Mathura, Defence Minister Singh clarified on the Galwan issue and attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for not trusting the valour of Indian soldiers and relying on the Chinese media instead. He said that the whole world has turned towards India because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts towards the development of the country.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's 'China and Pakistan are closer' remark, the Defence Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi talked about the China-India clash in Galwan Valley; believed anything he read and said only three Chinese jawans were killed." Clarifying on the border situation the Union minister added, "He should have seen the Australian paper that mentioned the possibility of 40-50 Chinese casualties in the clash and not just 2-4. Indian borders are safe."

Singh added that as a Defence Minister he can ensure the people of the country that no one can attack the pride of India.

"The world didn't take our inputs seriously earlier, but today India is not weak; if we say something, the whole world listens. Thanks to PM Modi India's voice is heard globally today," Singh said.

Stating that any country trying to disturb the peace of India won't be spared, Defence Minister Singh mentioned that the country gave a strong message through the Indian Army as they eliminated terrorists on Pakistani land, after Uri and Pulwama attacks.

Rajnath Singh congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for working on many development projects in the state and eliminating the mafia business. He said that the law and order situation in UP is maintained because of the BJP-led government.

UP Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(Image: PTI)