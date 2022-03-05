Rajnath Singh Terms Yogi Adityanath A 'better UP CM' Than Himself At Jaunpur Rally

Heaping big praise for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, said that Adityanath was a better CM than himself. Addressing a rally in Jaunpur, Singh said that the Goddess of prosperity (Lakshmi) rides a Lotus - referring to BJP's symbol, and not waving her hand (Congress), or riding a cycle (SP), Elephant (BSP). The last phase of UP elections will be held on March 7 and results on March 10.

Rajnath Singh: 'Yogi better CM than me'

UP | I had been this state's CM before, but if any CM has been better than me, it's been Yogi Adityanath... if Lakshmi Ji comes to a house, she won't come on a cycle/elephant, or by waving her hand, she'll only come on a lotus: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Jaunpur (04.03) pic.twitter.com/kGbV69kyqL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2022

Confident of Adityanath's re-election, Singh has said that BJP is set to break the trend of no party being able to form government in Uttar Pradesh for two consecutive terms in decades. "The trend from the first phase to the fifth phase has made it clear that the voters of Uttar Pradesh are going to write a new history. In the past 30 to 40 years, no one was able to form government in the state for the second consecutive time. For the first time, the BJP is going to form its government for the second consecutive time," Singh said.

UP 7 phase polls

As the high-octane Uttar Pradesh polls enter the last leg, all eyes are on the electoral battle in and around Varanasi which has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent leaders from opposition parties leading their campaigns. Voting for the seventh and final round will be held on March 7 for Varanasi and its eight adjoining districts. The BJP eyes to win a majority of seats out of the 54 constituencies in the end round to continue its sway in the 2024 general election.

BJP is fighting polls along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.