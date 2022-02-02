Ram Mandir Row: SP Vows To Build Temple Faster; BJP Says Hindus Targeted In Akhilesh's Era

A massive face-off has erupted over Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly elections. The Samajwadi Party has claimed that their government will build the temple at a faster pace if elected to power. Countering the statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at Akhilesh Yadav's party for firing on Ram devotees.F

Refuting Union Minister Amit Shah's statement on the SP's stand on the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said that temple will be built faster and better if Akhilesh becomes the chief minister.

"Who is stopping the construction of the temple? If the Akhilesh government comes, a better temple will be built at a faster pace," Ram Gopal Yadav said. He was referring to Shah's remark that Akhilesh Yadav will not be able to stop the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Policies are not being talked about, Ram Gopal said adding that unparliamentary language is being used for Akhilesh. "If you use abusive language for Akhilesh, call him a goon. Will you get the votes," he said during the debate in Rajya Sabha.

Big faceoff over Ram temple

Union Minister Giriraj Singh countered Ram Gopal's remarks and said that Samajwadi Party had fired on Ram devotees. "Mulayam Singh had said that, if needed, we will not hesitate on firing. In Akhilesh Yadav's rule, there were riots and people from Sanatan Dharm were attacked."

If red colour is the sign of danger then Goddess Durga also represents red. I'm Hanuman bhakt, how can be I be a Ram protestor?...No one has stopped Ram Mandir's construction after Supreme Court's order then why Home Minister Amit Shah is targeting Akhilesh Yadav and SP.

The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, respectively. The votes will be counted on March 10.