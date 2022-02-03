Hours after the attack on AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, Republic on Thursday accessed CCTV footage of the entire incident. In the CCTV footage, the shooters who fired at Owaisi's convoy can be seen clearly. While one attacker in a red hoodie can be seen running after Owaisi's convoy, his accomplice in a white hoodie can be seen firing his gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh. Alongside this, a picture of a gun that has been recovered after the attack has also been accessed.

The CCTV footage has been accessed moments after Owaisi urged the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi government in the State to initiate an independent enquiry. Outlining that he was a sitting Member of Parliament, and the chief of AIMIM- a Party with more than 100 candidates in the upcoming assembly election in UP- Owaisi also urged the Election Commission of India to take cognizance and initiate an inquiry.

"A second shooter also clearly visible in fresh CCTV footage of the attack on Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy near Meerut"

"I have many enemies. if they think I will be scared, I just want to let you know that I won't be. Till the time God wants me to live, I will stay alive. But I want to know who is behind this," he said.

"Picture of pistol recovered after the attack on Asaduddin Owaisi, as well as visuals of two shooters, accessed by Republic TV"

'One arrested, arms confiscated'

Owaisi said that he had a conversation with the Additional Superintendent of Police of the area. "He told me that 1 shooter is caught and the arms he was carrying has been confiscated, the AIMIM chief further said.

"One person apprehended. He's being questioned, weapon recovered from him. His accomplice managed to flee, a search operation is underway for him. We'll update you when more facts come to the fore. Nobody was injured so far. We are checking the CCTV footage," Deepak Bhuker, SP Hapur, said thereafter.

"One person apprehended. He's being questioned, weapon recovered from him. His accomplice managed to flee, search operation is underway for him. We'll update you when more facts come to the fore. Nobody was injured so far. We are checking the CCTV footage: Deepak Bhuker, SP Hapur"

The attack comes right ahead of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, in which Owaisi's party AIMIM is eyeing 100 seats in the 403-member assembly. The Hyderabad-based party has entered into an alliance with smaller parties for the election which goes under the banner of 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha'.

Unfazed by the criticism from all non-BJP parties, who are branding the alliance as a "vote-cutter", it is going all out to emerge as a 'kingmaker' in the politically significant state.