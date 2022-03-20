RLD hit out at the former UP unit president Masood Ahmed after he resigned on March 19 citing allegations of selling tickets and authoritative behaviour. The party stated, Ahmed resigned out of a well thought out political strategy and he has political ambitions. RLD clarified, if Ahmed had issues, he should have directly communicated with Jayant Chaudhary and there was no point of writing public letters.

RLD national general secretary Trilok Tyagi in a statement said, "It's a part of a well-thought-out strategy and Masood Ahmed has political ambitions behind this act. If he wanted to raise issues, he could have written a direct letter to Jayant Chaudhary rather than going public. He is unnecessarily dragging Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav in the issue,"

Before Ahmed quit the party, RLD Chief had announced the dissolution of all the state, regional and district units of the party. He also announced, a report to be submitted by next month, by a three-member committee, after doing a review of the poll defeat.



Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary dissolves all the units and frontals of the party in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/XubqJ3drqR — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

Masood Ahmed's allegations

Masood Ahmed claimed that the announcement of candidates was not done in time as the alliance was in an attempt to collect money, and said that no time was invested in preparing for the polls. He mentioned that for most of the seats, nominations were filed on the last day as none of the candidates was aware where they would contest from. "During the most precious time, all the workers were sitting at the feet of either you (Chaudary) or Akhilesh-ji and no preparation for the elections could be made,” he stated.



Ahmed noted that the alliance lost at least 50 seats by a margin of 200 to 10,000 votes as SP had three candidates for each seat, sending a wrong message to the people of the state. He further added that due to the act of humiliating Chandra Shekhar Azad of the Azad Samaj Party, the party lost the Dalit vote share, which eventually shifted to the BJP.



As per the recent Uttar Pradesh election results, the Samajwadi Party secured 111 seats and the Rashtriya Lok Dal got eight. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious by winning 255 seats in the 403-member assembly.