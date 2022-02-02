RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Justifies Sexist Remark On Hema Malini; Calls It 'satirical'

After being brutally slammed for his sexist comment, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary issued a clarification on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Chaudhary claimed that it was nothing but a 'satirical comment' at the attempts being made to poach one of the members of the party from Mathura.

"I just said that they are trying to make him Hema Malini," clarified the RLD chief while campaigning with ally Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Jayant Chaudhary bears the heat for sexist comment

Many came forward to express their strong objection to Chaudhary's statement- the recent one being Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. Thakur said that the actor has a stand in the country and world and Chaudhary cannot become like her even if he wanted to. "She, as an actress and politician, has a stand in the country and world. Hema Ji has continuously worked for Mathura, whereas even RLD workers have to go to Delhi to meet Jayant," the Union Minister said.

Before him, Member of the Parliament Pankaj Singh had also slammed Chaudhary. "As an actor or as a Member of the Parliament, Hema Malini has worked with utmost dignity and success and is an inspiration for many. However, such kind of statements should not be made no matter how the situation is", Singh said while speaking to Republic.

Women's rights activist Advaita Kala also criticised Chaudary's remarks and said that a young leader like him should own a forward-thinking and should not have such a "toxic masculinity". She added, "Dragging a 70 plus-year-old woman into these by objectifying her is misogynistic and disgusting."

What had Jayant Chaudhary said?

While addressing a public rally in Mathura, Chaudhary said, "There is a section that should think that it is their govt. Today there are using sweet language for me. Yogesh was just saying, Amit Shah told him to join his party and they will make you Hema Malini and they are making various comments on me too. It is not love or affection and I'm asking what will they get by keeping me happy. I don't want to become Hema Malini."

#WATCH | ...I don't want to be Hema Malini, what will you get by pleasing me?...What have they (BJP) done for the families of 7 farmers, why is (Ajay Mishra) Teni a minister?: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary in Mathura (1.02) pic.twitter.com/qsc5liHlC4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2022

The controversy has sparked right ahead of the UP elections which are planned to take place in seven phases. The seven phases are scheduled for February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes is scheduled for March 10.