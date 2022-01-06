RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Meets SP's Akhilesh Yadav To 'cement Ties' Ahead Of UP Polls 2022

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, Rashtriya Lok Dal national president Jayant Chaudhary announced on Thursday that his party has joined hands with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP), sharing a picture of his meeting with the SP chief. The seat-sharing arrangement is not yet clear.

Cemented our ties for the development of Uttar Pradesh! pic.twitter.com/SXGFNpADa6 — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) January 6, 2022

The development comes weeks after Akhilesh Yadav patched up ties with estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav and allied with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). Shivpal Yadav had later stated that PSPL will not merge with Samajwadi Party, backing Akhilesh as CM. The seat-sharing is yet to be decided as Shivpal Yadav aims to fight on 100 seats.

In 2017, Shivpal and Akhilesh Yadav had a fall-out. Shivpal, allegedly dissatisfied with his declining status in the SP, broke out and launched the PSP(L) in 2018.

In October last year, Jayant Chaudhary had revealed that he was in talks with Akhilesh. Speaking to reporters in Ghaziabad, he had said that he wants to contest the upcoming Assembly elections with SP. Chaudhary had allied with SP-BSP in 2019 but failed to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav said that he was ready to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Akhilesh was elected to the UP Legislative Council after taking oath as the Chief Minister of UP in 2012. The former UP Chief Minister stressed that he will choose a seat as per his party's directive. Akhilesh's declaration came days after UP CM Yogi Adityanath confirmed his wish to fight the Assembly election.

Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022

For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with the Congress party and BSP.

Apart from the Rashtriya Lok Dal, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The Rashtriya Lok Dal is likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls in this alliance. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.