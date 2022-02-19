RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Replies To Gadkari's 'flying Bus' Promise: '1st Ticket For Yogi'

Laughing at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's promise to get 'flying buses' to Uttar Pradesh, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary says he will book the first ticket for CM Yogi Adityanath to travel to Gorakhpur after poll loss. Addressing a rally in Sadabad, Chaudhary reminded Gadkari that he had 'promised to travel to Vrindavan from Delhi via ship'. Dismissing Gadkari's promise, Chaudhary said that 'ship' was in the air now. The 7-phase Uttar Pradesh elections are currently underway with results on March 10.

"If you (people) take the right decision, first ticket in Gadkari's flying bus from Lucknow to Gorakhpur will be for Baba ji (Yogi Adityanath). I will buy the ticket for him. Gadkari said that he will travel to Vrindavan from Delhi via a ferry and now he is flying the same ship in air," said Chaudhary. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is in the poll fray in Phase-3 elections on Sunday from Karhal, Mainpuri.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari claimed that 'flying buses' would start operating in Prayagraj soon, at a rally in Jhalwa, Prayagraj. Referring presumably to the use of hydrogen as an alternative fuel, Gadkari said that this 'bus-pod' would enhance road transport, making it fast. He informed that Hydrogen will soon be used in bikes, cars and big vehicles - later it will be used in trains and airplanes too.

"Hydrogen will be used as an alternative fuel in the coming times. Soon bikes, cars and big vehicles will run on hydrogen. In future, it will also be used in trains & airplanes," he said. He also said that he dreamed to start a sea plane service for Prayagraj that would enable even him to fly from Delhi and land on the Sangam waters.

UP Poll campaign

BJP is fighting along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army is in alliance with 35 other parties, Owaisi's AIMIM has tied with JAP and BMM to contest on all 403 seats.