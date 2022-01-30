RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Says 'BJP Unaware Of My Loyalty, Did Nothing For Farmers'

Taking on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not aware of his loyalty and that he will not change his mind. RLD has formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections.

Chaudhary's remarks were in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comment that BJP's doors are always open for the RLD. The Union Minister had made this comment during a meeting with Jat community leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"The BJP is not aware of my loyalty and emotion. Amit Shah knows that I won't break down or change my mind," the RLD chief said, "By saying that Azam Khan will replace Jayant Chaudhary he is trying to divert our supporters and end the brotherhood among people."

On Shah's election campaign in Muzaffarnagar, he said that it was good that the saffron party was hitting the road. "But what matters in an election is the last five years' track record which is very bad. The law and order have deteriorated in the state. There has been an increase in crimes against women and SCs in the state".

Denying the possibility of a post-poll alliance with BJP, Chaudhary said that the BJP did nothing for farmers and the police force was used against students in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. "In such an environment, how can they think that anyone would join hands with them?"

Akhilesh, Jayant Chaudhary Aver 'BJP Fooled People, RLD-SP Will Bring Change'

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav had said that the people were filled by the BJP government as "their manifesto proved to be false and their promises proved to be false."

Taking the case of farmers, Yadav said, "Their income did not get doubled as was promised, and on top of that expenses increased," adding," Farmers here want the right price for their yield. They want the price at the right time. They want cheaper electricity."

Agreeing with Samajwadi Party president, Jayant Chaudhary said that BJP did not for the people. He claimed, "They did nothing for the youth, denied them jobs. Beat the farmers up. We are here to provide all of them justice."

Polling to elect 403 members for the Legislative Assembly will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.