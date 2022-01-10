Uttar Pradesh Elections: RPI Will Contest UP Polls, Will Help BJP, Says Union Minister Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said his RPI(A) will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, scheduled in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, and sought some seats from ally BJP.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Bahujan Samaj Party had lost its voter base in UP and his party could help the BJP there.

"The RPI is with the BJP in the Assembly polls in five states. The BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur presently and we will make efforts to ensure it forms the government in Punjab as well," he said.

The Union minister also claimed that "even in Shiv Sena, there is an opinion that as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's health is not good the CM post should be given to someone else in the Sena".

"Instead of giving it to anyone else, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis must be made CM and both Sena and BJP will share the tenure," he said.