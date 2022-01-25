In the first-ever interview after jumping ships from Congress, former Union Minister RPN Singh informed Republic TV that he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party 'without any conditions'. Claiming to have joined in the capacity of a worker, Singh said that he will perform 'whatever responsibility' he is entrusted with by the saffron party, and spend his time in the 'upliftment' of Uttar Pradesh and India.

"I request others to join me as well," said the three-time MLA who joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Anurag Thakur, the saffron party's state chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma a few hours after tendering his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party. In the last few months, several key Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh such as Jitin Prasada, Imran Masood, Aditi Singh, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi and Pankaj Malik have quit the party.

'Congress not the same anymore'

"The party is not like the time I joined, the thinking is not the same," RPN Singh said, giving reasons for leaving Congress for BJP. Singh outlined that with joining BJP, he has tread on a 'new journey' on Republic Day, leaving behind Congress.

Speculation is rife that the former Union Minister might be fielded by the BJP as a candidate in the upcoming polls from Padrauna - a seat that he represented from 1996 to 2009, or Kushinagar.

Born on April 25, 1964, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh belongs to a royal family and has served in various positions in the Sonia Gandhi-led party, including the post of AICC secretary. After being elected from Kushinagar in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers. During the UPA-2 tenure, he functioned as the Minister of State in Road, Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Corporate Affairs and Home Affairs. However, he faced a setback by losing successive General Elections in 2014 and 2019 from Kushinagar.

The development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections that are going to take place between February 10 to March 7. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

