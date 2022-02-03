Rs 2.50 lakh 'unaccounted cash' seized, SUV impounded in poll-bound UP's Noida

Noida, Feb 3 (PTI) The police in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Noida have seized Rs 2.50 lakh "unaccounted cash" and impounded the vehicle in which the money was being carried, officials said on Thursday.

The seizure was made on Wednesday evening near Sector 60 and the action was taken by a joint team of personnel from the Sector 58 police station and the Static Surveillance Team, they said.

"During checking, the police intercepted a Renault Duster over suspicion and found Rs 2.50 lakh cash in it. Dushyant Gupta, who was driving the car, could not provide any documents that linked the cash to him or give a satisfactory response about it," a police spokesperson said.

"The cash was seized and the car also impounded by officials, who have launched a detailed probe into the matter," the spokesperson said.

The police said they were yet to ascertain if the money was linked to electoral malpractice. In a similar event, the police seized Rs 2.44 lakh and impounded a Toyota Fortuner on Tuesday evening in Noida, according to officials.

So far, nearly a dozen such episodes have been recorded in Noida and around Rs 2 crore "unaccounted cash" seized since January, the officials added.

The police have increased checkings in view of the UP assembly polls. Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on February 10. PTI KIS TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)