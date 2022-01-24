RSS Body Reaches Out To Muslims In Poll-bound UP; Condemns Dharma Sansad Hate Speech

With elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh, RSS' Muslim wing on Sunday carried out a public awareness campaign in three districts and held meetings with Muslim clerics and scholars to garner support for the BJP ahead of polls.

A 10-member team of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) carried out campaigns in Amroha, Moradabad, and Rampur districts of UP, the RSS affiliate said in a statement. The MRM team comprised its national convenor Md Akhtar, head of the outfit's Madrasa cell Mazahar Khan and Uttarakhand Madrasa Board chairman Bilal Ur Rehman.

"In all the three districts, we had long and intense discussions with the maulana of Jama Masjid, Qazi and Muslim intellectuals like doctors, lawyers, and engineers on the problems that the members of the community are facing and their solution, MRM's national convenor, and media in-charge Shahid Sayeed said.

RSS, BJP 'strongly condemn' remarks made at Dharma Sansad

During the meetings, members of the Muslim community 'raised concerns' over growing animosity in the society, referring to the remarks made by some of the participants at a 'Dharma Sansad' in Uttarakhand recently. They felt that the kind of statements made at the program was not right for any civilised society, the MRM said.

"Md Akhtar clarified that neither the government nor the Sangh had anything to do with the Dharma Sansad and also told them that the MRM does not support such people and it strongly condemns their remarks," the outfit said.

The MRM team also apprised the community of various measures taken by the Narendra Modi government for the welfare and empowerment of Muslims, especially women. They also heard their problems and assured them of addressing their grievances if the BJP retained power in the state.

In the meeting with Muslim intellectuals, the MRM said, serious discussions were held on the issues related to education, health, security and self-reliance of Muslim society especially its women. The community members were assured that the MRM will continue to hold a dialogue with them even after the elections are over, Sayeed said.

The RSS' Muslim wing had recently released a 'Nivedan Patra' (letter of request) and appealed to the minority community to vote for the BJP in all five election-going states, saying that Muslims are "most secure and happy" under the BJP rule whereas the Congress, SP and the BSP considered them just as vote bank.

(With inputs from agency)