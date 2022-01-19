Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that his government had done nothing for the farmers during its 5-year tenure. Calling Congress a 'better alternative', Pilot remarked that the Centre and UP government were working against the interests of the farming community.

"Yogi Ji is in power but the sad part is that the promises he gave for the elections, and the people who voted them trusting their promises, have not been fulfilled. Who is responsible for the situation here in UP? Neither the state nor the central government is doing anything for farmers. These people who said that they are making the government for the farmers did the opposite for the farmers. Congress is a better alternative," Sachin Pilot said.

Moreover, Pilot also attempted to defend Congress ally Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan asserting that his party would take everyone who is 'against the BJP'. He said, "We take along with us everyone who is against BJP, regardless the religion." Khan had stoked controversy in the past when he 'warned Hindus' that Muslim youth were angered. He further threatened that if he lost control over Muslim youths, 'Hindus will find no place to hide'. On Tuesday, the Islamic cleric went on to call Batla House terrorists 'martyrs'.

UP Elections 2022

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Yogi Adityanth will create history by becoming the first UP CM to be re-elected in office after 37 years. On the other hand, BSP, Congress and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9 and 0-4 seats respectively. As per the opinion poll, BJP+ is expected to garner a vote share of 41.3% as against 33.1% of SP+.