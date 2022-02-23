'Saifai Khandan' Used To Do 'vasooli' For Govt Jobs: UP CM Slams SP Chief In Amethi Rally

Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Amethi amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh election. CM thanked the people of Tiloi, Amethi for choosing BJP's MLA in the previous 2017 assembly elections and congratulated them for a new medical college which will be ready by the year 2023, Yogi said, "we also the Bhoomipoojan of the said medical college in 2017"

Yogi Adityanath claimed that the incumbent BJP government has completely stopped all the illegal slaughterhouses in the state, the Chief Minister further vowed, "Hum Gaumata Katne Nahi denge (We will not allow cow slaughter)." The CM further added that he understands the pain of the farmers and their damaged crops which is done by the stray cattle and ensured that he will take care of the situation by building more advanced cowsheds. The Chief Minister announced a scheme where the caretaker of the stray cattle will be given a monthly stipend of ₹900-₹1000 and vowed the scheme will be enacted in the next term.

Yogi Adityanath further launched an attack on Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and claimed that the 'Saifai family' used to do 'vassoli' (charge money) for the vacant jobs before 2017 but our BJP government from 2017 has provided 5 lakh jobs for the youth. The CM said, "Whenever there used to be vacancies in the state before 2017, 'Saifai khandaan' (family) used to do 'vasooli' (charge money) for them but we gave 5 lakh government jobs to the youth"

CM Yogi took a jibe at SP's promise of giving free electricity, and stated, "This is the same Uttar Pradesh where electricity was not available before 2017. People who keep you in the dark promise you free electricity today. When you were in government, even electricity was not given, today you promise free electricity, what would be a bigger lie than this."

Uttar Pradesh Election

Currently,59 constituencies included in phase 4 are voting for their candidates in UP. The voter turnout was 37.45% as of 1 PM in phase 4 of UP. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and March 7. Results of all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.