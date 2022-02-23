Hinting upon post-poll adjustments with Samajwadi Party, Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said that his party 'prefers' to ouster Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Salman Khurshid admitted that Congress has deep ideological issues with SP but BJP has been 'extremely horrific'. The phase 4 voting of the Uttar Pradesh Election is currently underway.

Salman Khurshid hints upon adjustments with SP:

“We are not on very good terms with the SP as we have deep ideological issues. On the larger framework, we would prefer ousting the BJP from power because they’ve been extremely horrific," he said while speaking to ANI.

He further talked about Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, and asserted, "We are contesting the polls vigorously to make presence felt in the state. However, we need to wait to see the impact of the innovative strategies put in place by Vadra in UP. If not today, tomorrow that politics is going to change the face of UP.”

Uttar Pradesh Election phase 4

With the phase 4 voting, elections in UP would be completed in nearly 58 per cent of the seats in the state. The fourth phase of elections today will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts. The voting for the remaining phases will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Some of the key candidates include Aditi Singh, who switched from the grand-old party ahead of polls, Rajeshwar Singh, Abhishek Mishra and Brajesh Pathak.

In a key development hours before polling, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Even though Rita Bahuguna Joshi had agreed to give up her Lok Sabha seat in lieu of her son getting the ticket from Lucknow Cantonment, BJP gave the ticket to UP Minister Brajesh Pathak. Yadav described yesterday's meeting as a "courtesy meeting".

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Rae Bareli seat, Aditi Singh was quoted saying, 'Congress is nowhere in the race.'