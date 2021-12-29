Samajwadi Party Admits To Hooliganism At PM's Rally; Raises Lakhimpur Violence As Counter

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers on Wednesday openly created havoc in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur by burning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effigy and vandalising a vehicle parked nearby. Reacting to the development, SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria spoke to Republic TV stating that, unlike BJP, there was no place for 'culprits and rioters' in the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. Promising action against workers responsible for the incident, Bhadouria stated that SP 'respected' the Constitution and law and order of the state.

"India runs with the Constitution and the Constitution runs with law. Anybody who will do hooliganism will be arrested. We are Samajwadi Party, we don't make culprit the MoS Home (Ajay Mishra Teni). There is no place for rioters in the Samajwadi Party, we respect law and order," he told Republic TV.

"If our workers don't respect the law, then we will not keep them. If any worker will do hooliganism, we will not own them. We are not like BJP, we don't own culprits or rioters," Anurag Bhadouria added.

Kanpur vandalism by SP

In the video shared by the BJP, a group of SP workers can be seen burning the PM’s effigy on a roadside in Kanpur. The group then goes on to vandalise cars parked nearby causing the police to interfere. The BJP has alleged that the SP workers attacked the car because it had posters of PM Modi on it.

Following the incident, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya assured strict action against the perpetrators. The UP Police has arrested 5 SP workers-- Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade spokesperson Sukant Sharma, National Secretary of the SP students’ body Sachin Kesharwani, city secretary of the youth brigade Abhishek Rawat, and Nitesh Kumar in connection with the case.

Notably, the incident comes amid PM Modi's visit to Kanpur. On Tuesday, the PM was welcomed by a massive crowd in the poll-bound state after which he inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail project

As PM @narendramodi n CM @myogiadityanath work hard n relentlessly to create a Naya Bharat ka Naya UttarPradesh n #DigitalUttarPradesh , the party headed by Akhilesh n family continues its goonda conduct 👇🏻pic.twitter.com/W5Gip6UqKn — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 29, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, his party has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. RLD is also likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls in this alliance.