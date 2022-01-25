Samajwadi Party Cries Foul Over Opinion Polls Again, 'real Survey Will Be Out On March 10'

Samajwadi Party leader Anurag Bhadaouria slammed the BJP on Tuesday saying that the party has only incited hate and communal violence in UP as he reiterated that SP will form the next government in the state.

"The BJP is used to rumourmongering. They are unable to list their works over the five years and are using hate politics as their main tool to fight the elections. They should resort to politics of progress instead of politics of vote-bank. The people of UP are wise and they will vote the BJP out of power in the upcoming elections," Bhadouria told Republic.

He also expressed displeasure over the opinion polls which predicted a majority for the BJP-led alliance. He said the 'real survey' results will be out on March 10, when the Samajwadi Party forms a government in UP under Akhilesh Yadav.

"For the first time, so many channels were seen predicting the outcome of the polls by taking every cast and community into account. Why don't you ask the people directly? The real survey will be out on March 10 when SP formes the government. These statistics are just to disrupt order in the state," he said.

The SP leader further claimed that the ruling BJP has not done any work in UP, nor has CM Yogi struggled for people's welfare. "They just want to grab power despite people dying of COVID-19 in the state," he added.

Samajwadi Party seeks ban on opinion polls

Earlier on Sunday, the Samajwadi Party urged the Election Commission of India to impose a ban on opinion polls being aired by news channels, calling it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Writing to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, UP SP president Naresh Uttam Patel contended that the voters are getting influenced by the findings of these surveys. He also opined that the prohibition of opinion polls was a prerequisite for free and fair elections.

The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has predicted that Yogi Adityanth-led BJP+ is likely to retain power in UP, with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8 - 16, Congress 3-9, and others 0-4 seats.