Samajwadi Party Includes Shivpal Yadav In List Of Star Campaigners After EC Revises Norms

In a key development on Monday, Samajwadi Party named Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav as its star campaigner for the Uttar Pradesh election. Thus, he will campaign for the Akhilesh Yadav-led party for the remaining 4 phases of the polls. Apart from SP supremo, his wife Dimple Yadav, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and other leaders such as Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav feature among the star campaigners. Moreover, former UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya who recently quit BJP also found a place on the list.

The SP's decision comes after the Election Commission removed the cap on the number of star campaigners allowed owing to a decrease in COVID-19 cases. Thus, it permitted national and state parties to announce 40 star campaigners whereas other than recognized parties can nominate up to 20 star campaigners. The poll body had asked political parties to submit the list of additional star campaigners by 5 pm on February 23.

Shivpal Yadav's role in polls

An MLA of the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency since 1996, the former UP Minister formed PSP(L) on August 29, 2018, after leaving SP. Brushing aside initial hiccups, Akhilesh Yadav had announced an alliance between SP and PSP(L) after meeting his uncle on December 16. 2021. While Shivpal Yadav contested the election on the SP symbol, sources revealed that his son Aditya will be accommodated in the Legislative Council later. Just like Karhal, Congress did not field a candidate in Jaswantnagar either. Meanwhile, BJP gave the ticket to a young grassroots worker Vivek Shakya.

Uttar Pradesh election

The voting for other phases of the UP election will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. While the EC had banned roadshows, Padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions until recently, it relaxed the restrictions on February 12. Now, Padyatras consisting not more than the number of persons permitted by the State District Management Authority will be allowed if prior permission has been taken.

The maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning has been fixed at 20. However, physical rallies have been allowed with the number of attendees restricted to 50 percent of the capacity of the designated open spaces. The EC has mandated the organizers to ensure observance of physical distancing norms, mask-wearing and other preventive measures at all times.