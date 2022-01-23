Samajwadi Party Lists Mulayam Singh, Jaya Bachchan Among Star Campaigners For UP Elections

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election inches closer, the Samajwadi Party released a list of 30 star campaigners on Sunday for the first phase of the crucial polls. The list includes heavyweight leaders like SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, SP secretary-general Ram Gopal Yadav, and MLA Swami Prasad Maurya among others.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party had confirmed that former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will contest the UP elections from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh. While Yadav has chosen Karhal, he was mulling to contest from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency or any constituency in Kannauj or Sambhal.

His decision came just days after BJP fielded Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat - his home constituency. Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath and he had been the MP from the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. Facing him, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad announced that he will contest against Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

Congress yet to declare CM face for UP polls

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'declared' herself as Congress' CM face, only to retract it hours later. Speaking to the media, the Congress general secretary contended that she was "irritated" after being asked the same question multiple times. It is also unclear if Vadra will contest polls as she has never done so to this date. Maintaining that it is not necessary that Congress will not announce a CM face for the UP polls, she asserted that her party can consider an alliance with any other party barring BJP after the declaration of the election results.

The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be declared on March 10.

(With inputs from agency)