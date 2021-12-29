Samajwadi Party MLA Barges Into Kanpur Metro With Supporters, Flouts COVID-19 Protocols

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kanpur, former Samajwadi Party MLA Satish Nigam barged into Kanpur metro with supporters flouting COVID-19 protocols. In an exclusive video accessed by Republic Media Network, over 200 party workers along with the MLA were seen entering the metro station, most of them without masks and raising slogans, creating complete chaos.

On Tuesday, the SP had claimed credit for the metro project. Dedicating the Metro to the citizens of Kanpur, the party had shared a photo of the foundation stone event by then-CM Akhilesh Yadav.

UP Police arrest SP workers for vandalism at PM Modi's Kanpur rally

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested five Samajwadi Party (SP) workers who have been accused of vandalism in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kanpur rally with an attempt to spoil the atmosphere by burning a poster of PM Modi and vandalizing a car. The accused party workers are Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade spokesperson Sukant Sharma, National Secretary of the SP students’ body Sachin Kesharwani, city secretary of the youth brigade Abhishek Rawat, and Nitesh Kumar.

As per the police officials, an FIR has been filed against Samajwadi Party worker Sachin Kesarwani and other 8-10 party workers who carried out the vandalism and burned the PM's effigy in broad daylight. The case has been registered based on inputs taken by the local people and a video that has gone viral on the Internet showing Samajwadi Party workers with red caps on their heads carrying out the activities.

PM Modi in Kanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Kanpur to inaugurate multiple development projects in the city, including the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. Sharing a video from the incident, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the SP and said that the workers were trying to create havoc in the backdrop of the PM's visit. However, the Uttar Pradesh police and the Kanpur police officials have assured about carrying out an investigation against the offenders and will soon take action to maintain peace ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.