Samajwadi Party Releases Candidates List For UP Elections; Jailed Azam Khan To Fight Polls

With the assembly polls round the corner in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party on Monday released the list of candidates for the state. In the list that comprises 159 names, it has been cleared that party supremo Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting from Mainpuri's Karhal. While Karhal is fixed now, it is pertinent to mention here that earlier he was mulling to contest from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency or any constituency in Kannauj or Sambhal.

SP releases list of 159 candidates

Also, named in the list is Akhilesh Yadav's Uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shiv Pal Singh Yadav. He will be contesting from Jaswantnagar. Nahid Hasan will be fighting from Kairana, Sanjay Lathar from Mathura, Dr Virendra Singh Chauhan from Agra.

A surprise on the list is Azam Khan. Lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur jail since February 2020 for a number of cases registered against him, Khan will be contesting from Rampur. He has already approached the Supreme Court seeking interim bail to campaign for the elections. Also, his son Abdullah Azam Khan will be contesting from Suar.

Samajwadi Party (SP) releases a list of 159 candidates for the upcoming #UttarPradeshElections



Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Abdullah Azam Khan from Suar, Azam Khan from Rampur and Shivpal Singh Yadav from Jaswantnagar. pic.twitter.com/sJFJqML4sO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2022

Moments after SP released the list, key opponent Bharatiya Janata Party has come forward to slam the party. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said, 'It is Samajwadi Party's compulsion to make goons, criminals candidates. New list, same old criminals and goons as candidates."

समाजवादी पार्टी की मजबूरी है

गुंडों अपराधियों को प्रत्याशी बनाना जरूरी है..



लिस्ट नई, अपराधी वही!! — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 24, 2022

UP elections

Elections in UP will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. AIMIM has announced it will contest on 100 seats.

As per the Republic-P MARQ opinion polI, in spite of SP, BSP, Congress trying their best, as per the predictions, BJP is all set for a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh. BJP+ is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, SP+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8 - 16, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats.