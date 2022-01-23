Samajwadi Party Urges EC To Immediately Ban Opinion Polls For 'free & Fair' UP Elections

In an intriguing request on Sunday, Samajwadi Party urged the Election Commission of India to immediately impose a ban on opinion polls being aired by news channels. This comes after multiple opinion polls reportedly projected a majority for the BJP-led alliance in the upcoming UP elections. Writing to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, UP SP president Naresh Uttam Patel contended that the airing of opinion polls at a juncture when the nomination for the first phase has already finished is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Maintaining that the voters are getting influenced by the findings of these surveys, he opined that the prohibition of opinion polls was a pre-requisite for free and fair elections. As per Section 126A of the RPA 1951, exit polls cannot be aired from the hour fixed for commencement of poll in the first phase and half an hour after the end of polling in the last phase. The Election Commission's formal response to SP's letter is awaited.

Here is SP's letter:

Findings of Republic- P Marq opinion poll

The Republic- P Marq opinion poll was conducted with a sample size of 16,390 individuals in UP from January 5 to January 16 using random stratified sampling. With an error margin of 3%, the survey projected that the BJP-led alliance shall win 252-272 seats whereas the tie-up led by the Akhilesh Yadav-led party might end up with 111-131 seats. On the other hand, BSP, Congress and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9 and 0-4 seats respectively. As per the opinion poll, BJP+ is expected to garner a vote share of 41.3% as against 33.1% of SP+.

In a big boost for the current CM, Yogi Adityanath was the first choice for the top post for 41.2% of respondents, while 29.4% of respondents were in favour of Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav. As far as election issues are concerned, unemployment and farmers' protest topped the list followed by an increase in fuel prices and essential commodities, lack of widespread availably of water, bad roads and the issue of stray cattle. Rating the UP government's performance, 18% of the respondents termed it 'excellent', 38% 'good', 25% 'average' and 19% 'poor'.

UP elections

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15, and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.