Samajwadi Party Welcomes Tallest Man Of India Into Its Fold Ahead Of UP Elections

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, Samajwadi Party has welcomed 46-year old Dharmendra Pratap Singh, who is said to be the tallest man in India. Dharmendra is 8 feet 1 inch tall and is from Pratapgarh. The party believes that the addition of Dharmendra will benefit them in the election.

Samajwadi Party announced the news on a Facebook post on Saturday, stating that Shri Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh joined the Samajwadi Party today, expressing his belief in the party's principles and the leadership of Shri Akhilesh Yadav. The party further stated that while inducting Shri Dharmendra Pratap Singh into the party, State President Shri Naresh Uttam Patel expressed his optimism that his entrance will strengthen the Samajwadi Party. The Facebook post of the party also claimed that 46-year-old Dharmendra is 8 feet 1 inch tall and is India's tallest person. Saurabh Singh, another Pratapgarh-based SP politician, was also in attendance.

His immense height can easily be recognised

The party also confirmed it on Twitter, stating that expressing his belief in the party's principles Shri Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh joined the Samajwadi Party led by Shri Akhilesh Yadav today. Along with the post, the party also shared an image of Dharmendra Pratap Singh standing with other leaders of the Samajwadi Party including Akhilesh Yadav. His immense height can easily be recognised.

Dharmendra is a known figure because of his height and also has his name in the Guinness World Records. He gets a lot of attention wherever he goes and people want to take pictures with him. He is from the Pratapgarh district's Narharpur Kasiyahi village. The tallest man of India is a postgraduate student who has two sisters and two brothers.

Dharmendra suffers from height-related illnesses

In the meanwhile, he stated that he is the tallest man in India, but despite that, no one is willing to marry him, and no one is willing to hire him. He claimed that during this coronavirus outbreak, it has become even more difficult to get work.

Uttar Pradesh's Assembly elections will be held between February 10 and March 7. On March 10, the vote will be counted.

Image: @samajwadiparty/Facebook