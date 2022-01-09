A day after Election Commission announced a 7-phase election in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday, sought the removal of UP DGP Prashant Kumar, Additional DG Amitabh Yash, UP Secretary Awanish Awasthi, and Information secretary Navneet Sehgal. SP alleged that the above-mentioned officers worked as 'BJP workers', favouring the ruling administration. SP claimed that if not removed, polls cannot be held in a 'free, fair, non influenced' manner.

SP writes to EC; seeks removal of DGP, UP Secy

EC announces 7-phase polls

On Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra announced that the polls for the 403-member legislative assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The individual phases will be held on - February 10, 14, 20, 23 and March 3 and 7. On the other hand, polls will be held in Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab on February 14. Counting and results for all elections will be announced on March 10.

Moreover, EC has barred all physical rallies, roadshows, padayatras, cycle/motorbike rallies or similar on-ground campaigning till January 15 in poll-bound states amid the rising spread of COVID-19 across the country. The situation will be reviewed post the said date, said the EC. For the door-door campaign - five people are allowed at max. No victory processions after the counting, and only two people to accompany the winning candidate. EC has also given candidates the option of filing nominations online.

Exuding confidence, SP, BJP and BSP released posters predicting a massive comeback for their respective CM candidates. BJP finally endorsed Yogi Adityanath as its CM face, tweeting, "Get ready, Saffron monk (Bhagwadari) will be back on March 10'. Similarly, SP tweeted 'On 10 March, Akhilesh is coming', while BSP tweeted, '10 March, BJP swept off'. Amid the rising COVID cases, BJP is already planning massive digital rallies, assuring 'healthy and safe' elections. Most Opposition parties have cried foul on the EC's rally ban, stating that digital rallies give BJP an unfair advantage.

UP poll campaign

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. AIMIM has announced it will contest on 100 seats.