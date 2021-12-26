'Samajwadi Stink': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attacks SP Over Raid On Kanpur Perfume Trader

In a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the BJP government works for the poor, unlike the previous government where gangsters used to confiscate the land. He made this remark while laying the foundation stone of the houses of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in Prayagraj.

"Before 2017, the land of poor people was occupied but today in Prayagraj we have started two schemes of housing for poor people on the land confiscated from gangsters," Yogi Adityanath said.

He said that the double engine government of BJP is working with full commitment. "While those who are out of power for 5 years, even today crores of currency notes are coming out of their walls. This money is of corruption," UP CM said.

Team of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) recently carried out raids at premises of Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain, who is the brother of senior Samajwadi Party leader Pammi Jain. Cash worth crores and many suspicious documents were recovered.

"A person associated with SP used to talk about 'Samajwadi perfume', on which our state BJP president said that this is not a perfume but a 'Samajwadi stink'. Yesterday Rs 257 crores and many kgs of gold, silver were recovered from their walls," Yogi Adityanath said.

He added that even today Rs 100 crores and a huge quantity of gold and silver were recovered. "This money belongs to the poor, which they looted under the protection of the government," the 49-year-old said.

'UP to reject Opposition Alliance once more': Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh CM on Saturday said that the opposition alliance was not accepted by the people of the state in 2017 and it will be rejected again in the 2022 polls, The remark was aimed at a series of alliances Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party had forged in the run-up to the assembly polls.

Yogi Adityanath also claimed that the saffron party will win 325 seats in the polls stating that under his rule no section of society was left behind and everyone benefitted from the government's developmental work. He said that the land grabbed by the mafia was freed and the "education mafia" was also cracked down upon.