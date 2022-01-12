Sanjay Raut Claims Defection From BJP In UP Is 'just Beginning'; Denounces 'BJP's Money'

With the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections inching closer, the worries of BJP are rising as one after the other, several sitting MLAs from the CM Yogi Adityanath government are exiting from the party. Taking a dig at the ongoing emigration from the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is aiming to score well in the upcoming polls said that the political change is imminent in the state and the defection from BJP is ‘just a beginning.’

While hitting out at the BJP government in UP, Raut said, “This is just the beginning and politics in Uttar Pradesh is set for a change.” "This will keep happening in UP, this is beginning. The party which is said to form a government in the state with a heavy majority by opinion poll, that party's ministers, MLAs are leaving. This means that no matter how many polls, surveys you do but on-ground reality is different. People say this thing about Swami Prasad Maurya that he can sense which party is going to have the majority in UP. He never stays at the party which is going to lose. If these people are leaving BJP, then I really think that UP is moving towards development," added Sanjay Raut.

‘Defection from BJP is just a beginning’

The attack came after the defection of the BJP leaders continued on Wednesday after UP’s Labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the party on Tuesday, January 11. Following Maurya’s exit, three BJP MLAs Brijesh Prajapati, Bhagwati Sagar, and Vinay Shakya also tendered their resignation on January 11. However, on Wednesday, UP’s Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the CM Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet.

BJP MLAs Bhagwati Sagar from Bilhaur of Kanpur and Brijesh Prajapati from Tindwari of UP's Banda district tendered their resignation on Tuesday afternoon. Both leaders are expected to join the Samajwadi Party (SP). BJP legislator Vinay Shakya also resigned later. The slew of resignations came at a time when CM Yogi Adityanath is in Delhi discussing the seat distributions for the upcoming polls.

Taking advantage of the situation, the Samajwadi Party roped in both the ministers who had jumped ship from BJP.

Goa Polls: 'We have problem with notes of BJP,’ quips Sanjay Raut

Besides, the Shiv Sena leader also roped in the BJP for the upcoming polls in Goa and claimed that they are against ‘notes of the BJP,’ contending that the BJP uses money power to woo voters in the coastal state. He further urged voters not to fall for monetary incentives.

Shifting his focus to the Goa polls, the Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson said, “Our fight is against notes of the BJP. The Shiv Sena is the common man’s party. We want to tell the people not to fall prey to monetary inducements.”

Shiv Sena came out of the alliance with its long term ally, BJP, following the tussle of the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019, as they clashed over the chief ministerial post. Later, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party partnered with the NCP and Congress to establish the state government.

Image: ANI