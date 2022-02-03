SC To Hear Azam Khan's Plea Seeking Interim Bail Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections Today

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear the interim bail plea of Samajwadi Party stalwart and former cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh Azam Khan. In his plea, the Rampur MP sought bail to be able to participate in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. In the plea, Khan had earlier alleged that the state was delaying the prosecution against him so that he couldn’t participate in the upcoming polls. The case will be finally decided today.

Azam Khan, who has been booked in more than 100 cases is lodged in Sitapur Jail since February 2020. He has been granted bail in most of these cases. The SP leader completed the nomination process from inside the prison and thereafter his nomination papers were filed by his lawyer on January 27 in Rampur.

Azam Khan is yet to secure bail in two cases including the case of a merger of enemy property with Jauhar University, going into the polls. However, Akhilesh Yadav’s SP has fielded Azam Khan from the Rampur Assembly constituency while his son, Abdullah Azam, who also has 43 cases against him will contest the polls from Suar in Rampur for the upcoming UP elections 2022. Interestingly, his mother Tazeen Fatma, who was granted bail in December 2020, has also filed a nomination from the Suar assembly seat.

After his release, Azam Khan’s son Abdullah said that his father was being framed and the Yogi Adityanath government has made immense efforts to keep him behind bars. Expressing hope in the judicial system, he said, “I just have faith in the judiciary, courts will give us justice.” He had also asserted faith in Samajwadi Party and said that the party will emerge victorious in assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra."

