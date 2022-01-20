Scoop: Akhilesh Yadav May Contest UP Election From Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly Constituency

Amid speculations surrounding Akhilesh Yadav's political plunge, sources have informed Republic that the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief could contest the Uttar Pradesh elections from Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly constituency.

While Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - had previously refused to contest the state polls, sources on Wednesday stated that he may fight from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency. During a press briefing on January 19, Akhilesh had expressed his desire to contest from a constituency that goes for voting before Gorakhpur (6th phase), the seat from which his opponent - UP CM Yogi Adityanath is fighting from.

Later, speculations arose that he may choose a constituency in Kannauj or Sambhal. Discussions on Gunnaur constituency of Sambhal for Akhilesh Yadav had intensified. It is pertinent to mention that Yadav's father and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav had previously contested from the constituency and won with a considerable margin.

When it comes to Karhal, the region is considered to be another stronghold of the Yadav clan, a likely safe choice to take on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the direct battle for UP. If confirmed, this would be the first time that Akhilesh Yadav contests the assembly elections in the state.

Meanwhile, the UP CM has already confirmed that he would be leading the fight from his home constituency - Gorakhpur. Reacting to reports suggesting Akhilesh Yadav's political plunge, Yogi Adityanath had asserted that the SP was on the 'backfoot' after unveiling their first list.

"In elections, everyone has the right to step onto the political battlefield, but SP is on the back foot after their first list. They don't have the guts now to release their second list. They have no clue who to put in and who to avoid because the way the mafia was given a place in the first list, the people will not let them show their faces," said Yogi Adityanath.

UP Elections 2022 to be held in 7 phases

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Yogi Adityanth will create history by becoming the first UP CM to be re-elected in office after 37 years. On the other hand, BSP, Congress and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9 and 0-4 seats respectively.