Sena Opposes Poll Deferment; Says 'Allahabad HC Should Stick To Justice & Not Do Politics'

As states issue COVID guidelines and rise of Omicron variant, Shiv Sena on Saturday, chided PM Modi for not practising his own advice and holding large poll rallies. Sena, via its mouthpiece Saamana, lamented that crowds were milling at marriage functions, events and rallies at the five poll-bound states. The Election Commission has assured its preparation ready to hold polls amid COVID case rise.

Sena: 'PM Modi not listening to own advice'

Sena noted that PM Modi held massive, crowded rallies in UP and then travelled to Delhi to review the COVID situation, warning states to avoid crowding. Echoing NCP, Sena also fretted that Assembly polls may be postponed under the garb of COVID, favouring BJP. Miffed at the Allahabad HC for seeking deferment of polls, Sena told it to stick to law and not enter politics.

NCP: 'BJP may impose President's rule'

On Friday, NCP leaders - Nawab Malik and Majeed Memon alleged that the Centre may impose President's rule in the five states where polls are scheduled. NCP claimed that this would be an attempt for Centre to takeover Punjab - which is ruled by Congress, under the garb of President's rule. However, NCP urged the Centre to limit door-to-door campaigns and impose restrictions on rallies.

Allahabad HC; "Postpone UP polls"

On Thursday, Allahabad HC issued an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to consider postponing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2022. Dealing with a bail order, the Allahabad HC bench headed by Justice Shekhar Yadav urged the Election Commission to immediately issue direction to stop political parties from organising political rallies in the state. Parties like BJP, Congress, Trinamool, AAP, AIMIM and SP are holding massive rallies across UP as India's Omicron tally passed 300.

Appealing to the election body and PM Modi, Justice Yadav suggested that the polls be delayed for another few months since 'if there was life, hope would remain' (jaan hai toh jahaan hai.) "Order the political parties to do their campaign and publicity not by mobilizing the crowd in the rally and meeting, but through the medium of Doordarshan, newspapers. If possible, postpone the elections scheduled to be held in February for a month or two because if life would remain, the election rallies, meetings will continue to happen," the bench noted. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.