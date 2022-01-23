Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule To Campaign In UP After NCP Forges Tie-up With Samajwadi Party

Days after forming an alliance with Samajwadi Party for the upcoming UP elections, NCP announced that its supremo Sharad Pawar will campaign in the state. Apart from Pawar, parliamentarians Supriya Sule, Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel and Fauzia Khan, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, ex-RS MP Majeed Memon, Delhi NCP chief Yoganand Shastri were among the leaders named as the party's star campaigners. While the seat-sharing talks are still going on, SP has agreed to give only one seat to NCP so far.

NCP general secretary KK Sharma has been fielded from the Anupshahr assembly constituency in the Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, Nawab Malik met party workers in UP and discussed the preparations for the Assembly polls. He also spoke to locals in Anupshahr and urged them to elect Sharma with a huge majority.

UP elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

For the past several months, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The UP election will take place in 7 phases beginning February 10 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.

Image: Twitter/PTI