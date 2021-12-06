Shia Waqf Board Chief Wasim Rizvi Converts To Hinduism, Is Now Jitendra Singh Tyagi

After being expelled from Islam, Wasim Rizvi, the former chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, on Monday converted to Hinduism. He recently created headlines over his controversial book 'Muhammad' criticising Islam.

"Islam is not a religion. There is no religion better than Sanatan Dharma. There is no respect for Muslim women," Rizvi, who will now be called Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, said.

He said, "When I read about Sanatan Dharma, I came to know that it is a very good religion and it believes in peace." Rizvi added.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra welcomed the former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman's move to convert to Hinduism. "Indian culture has always been about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and welfare of the world," he said.

FIR against ex-UP Shia Waqf Board chairman

Last month, an FIR was lodged against Wasim Rizvi in Hyderabad for objectionable remarks on prophet Muhammed in his book titled 'Muhammad'. The case was filed on a complaint by AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Addressing media, the AIMIM chief had said, "Former chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board Wasim Rizvi wrote a book that has objectionable statements on the Prophet Mohammed. We requested that he be booked. Commissioner assured us of a criminal case. We hope he will be arrested."

"This is to bring to your attention a recent book authored by one Wasim Rizvi is the former chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board. The book, written in Hindi, vilifies Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and uses objectionable language against the Prophet, the religion of Islam and its followers," Owaisi had said in a statement.

The letter further stated that the objectionable statement in the book has been made to outrage the religious sentiments of those who follow the Prophet and abide by Islamic tenets.

Image: Twitter/@WasimRizvi_IND