Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday, stated that the nomination of its six candidates was cancelled by the Election Commission. Claiming that BJP was 'scared of Sena candidates in UP', Raut said that this pressure on the EC was not good for democracy. The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Sena's 6 UP candidates rejected

Earlier in the month, Raut announced that the saffron party will be contesting 50-100 seats in the upcoming Assembly Elections. On the other hand, Sena's MVA ally NCP has backed the Samajwadi party - backing Akhilesh Yadav's return. Congress, the third MVA ally, is contesting alone under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi. Apart from Sena, AIMIM is contesting on 100 seats, while AAP is contesting on all 403 seats on its own.

Political jumping in UP

As polls near, BJP has seen a slew of defections to SP. Sitting ministers - Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chaudhary, and MLAs Dharam Singh Saini, Avtar Singh Bhadana joined the Samajwadi party, claiming that BJP was ignoring the OBC community. However, SP too has faced defections as Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, brother-in-law Prmod Gupta too joined BJP.

Congress too has faced major embarrassments as Priyanka Vadra's close aides - Imran Masood and Laitesh Tripathi jumped ship to SP and TMC respectively. Meanwhile, ex-Union Minister and Congress' Jharkhand in-charge Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh has switched to BJP. Congress veteran Raj Babbar is also likely to return to SP, say sources.

UP polls

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army has allied with 35 smaller parties to contest on all 403 seats.