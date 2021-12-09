Shiv Sena Mulls Alliance With Congress In UP, Goa Polls; Sanjay Raut Meets Priyanka Gandhi

In a big development, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut revealed that his party is mulling an alliance with Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Goa. This prospect came up for discussion during his hour-long discussion with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital on Wednesday. Speaking to the media after the meeting, he stated that they talked about the overall political situation in India as well as Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut remarked, "It was a good meeting. We talked for one hour. The country's politics, UP, Goa, Maharashtra. Let us see what happens. The discussion was positive. We are thinking of working together in UP and Goa. Now, I will talk to Uddhav Ji and let you know."

While Congress is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena does not have a formal alliance with the party in the rest of the country. In fact, the Sonia Gandhi-led party has also decided to go solo in the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election due early next year. Recently, Shiv Sena won its first seat outside Maharashtra when Kalaben Delkar won the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypoll.

It was a positive meeting. We are thinking of working together in Uttar Pradesh and Goa: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on his meeting with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi today pic.twitter.com/42hMtWlJZX — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Shiv Sena throws weight behind Congress

While Congress was cornered as WB CM Mamata Banerjee asserted that "there is no UPA anymore", Shiv Sena batted for Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to lead the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. On Tuesday, Raut called on the former Congress president in this regard. Maintaining that no opposition front can be formed without Congress, he requested Gandhi to play a pivotal role in shaping a formidable anti-BJP alliance.

Raut told the media, "An opposition front cannot be formed without Congress. We did talk about that. Rahul Gandhi is going to visit Mumbai soon. His programme is being finalised". He added, "I have asked Rahul Gandhi to take a lead to (form an opposition alliance)".

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party's support for Congress assumes significance at a juncture when TMC is expanding its base across the country. For instance, TMC is seeking to make inroads in the Goa polls by projecting itself as a viable alternative to Congress and BJP. The party has riled Congress further by inducing many of its leaders such as Sushmita Dev, Abhijit Mukherjee, Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro.