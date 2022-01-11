Shiv Sena Predicts BJP Won't Win In UP; 'Swami Prasad Maurya Understands Political Wave'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut waded into the political controversy in Uttar Pradesh and opined that Swami Prasad Maurya's resignation had suggested that the BJP was not going to return to power in the state. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sanjay Raut asserted that SP Maurya was someone who understood the 'political wave' very well and given that he had decided to jump ship it was likely that the Yogi Adityanath-led party may not win the 2022 UP Elections.

"Today Yogi Ji's cabinet minister gave up BJP and his post to join the Samajwadi Party. People say that he is someone who knows what the political wave in the state is very well. Given that he has joined the SP, it is likely that the BJP will not return to power," said Sanjay Raut.

Swami Prasad Maurya's resignation stirs political drama

Prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the state Cabinet and joined SP on Tuesday morning. Maurya who held the portfolios of Labour, Employment, and Coordination claimed that various sections of the society including Dalits, backward classes, and youths were being neglected by the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Hours later, in another big jolt to the BJP, two more MLAs from Uttar Pradesh resigned following the footsteps of Maurya. BJP MLAs Bhagwati Sagar from Bilhaur of Kanpur and Brijesh Prajapati from Tindwari of Banda tendered their resignation on Tuesday afternoon. Both leaders are also expected to join the SP.

Sources have suggested that Akhilesh Yadav's party has promised to give a ticket to Maurya's son Ashok from Unchahar in the upcoming assembly elections, a move that could be the reason behind the last-minute switch. On the flip side, another narrative has emerged with BJP's Badaun MP Sanghamitra Maurya claiming that her father (SP Maurya) has not joined any party and will reveal his 'strategy' in a couple of days.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

The 2022 UP polls will be held in 7 phases, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.