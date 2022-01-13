Speaking to the media on Thursday, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut declared that Shiv Sena will not ally with any other party including Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh elections. Even as its ally NCP has tied up with SP, the Sena made it clear that it has ideological differences with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. Reiterating that his party will contest 50-100 seats in UP, Raut revealed that he was meeting BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait today.

Tikait, who played a key role in the protests against the three farm laws, is perceived to have considerable sway among the Jat community in western UP. Moreover, Raut asserted that the Sena will field a candidate from Mathura and Ayodhya as well. This assumes significance as BJP is zeroing on these constituencies for UP CM Yogi Adityanath to contest the polls.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut remarked, "On the instructions of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, I am visiting Meerut, Baghpat and Mathura to meet party workers. I will also meet prominent Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait who not only spearheaded the farmers' protest but also ensured that it was successful. The Centre had to repeal the black laws. I want to understand his stance on the Uttar Pradesh elections. After that, we will take a decision on the number of candidates to be fielded in different regions. I will meet him at about 12.30 pm today. As per my information, Rakesh Tikait never contests elections."

"We will field a candidate in Ayodhya, even Mathura. Yesterday, some important persons from Mathura met me. They insisted that Shiv Sena should start its campaigning from Mathura. Because there are some issues in Mathura on the lines of Ayodhya. In the next 2-4 days, I am going to Mathura," he added. Out of the 57 candidates fielded by Shiv Sena in the 2017 UP polls, 56 contestants forfeited their deposit and the party managed to garner just a 0.10% vote share.

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.