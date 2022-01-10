Shivpal Yadav Asserts Akhilesh Yadav To Be Next CM, Says 'alliance Will Win Full Majority'

Days after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Shivpal Yadav reiterated that his party-the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) will fight polls with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Shivpal said that he has given suggestions but left the final decision on topics related to the election, on his nephew Akhilesh.

"He (Akhilesh) should give the tickets to the candidates who have a high chance of winning so that the victory of our alliance is assured in the elections," Shivpal said, adding "May we form the government, and may Akhilesh Yadav be the next Chief Minister of the State."

'Don't know 80-20 ratio'

Meanwhile, speaking on the last day of a two-day Doordarshan Conclave "Kitna Badla UP", CM and BJP's face for the election, Yogi Adityanth said that it will be an "80 per cent versus 20 per cent" poll in Uttar Pradesh. "The 80 per cent supporters will be on one side while 20 per cent will be on the other. I think 80 per cent will move forward with positive energy whereas 20 per cent is aimed at giving a communal colour, but people will not take notice of it," CM Yogi had said.

Reacting to the same, Shivpal said, "I don't know about the 80-20 ratio, but I am sure that the alliance [of Samajwadi Party & Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) & others] will form the government and Akhilesh Yadav will be the next CM." He added," Why is BJP so scared?"

UP elections schedule

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh polls. The election for the 403-member Legislative Assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. While the first phase of the Election will be held on 10 February, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on 14, 20 23, and 27 February respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on 3 March while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on 7 March. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on 10 March.