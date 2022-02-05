Shivpal Yadav Retorts To PM Modi's 'fake Samajwadi' Remark; Vows To Storm Back To Power

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) president and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday reacted to PM Modi's fake Samajwadi Party jibe. He said that society knows who is real and fake and claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be uprooted from Uttar Pradesh in the assembly elections.

Attacking the BJP government in the state, he said, "BJP will be uprooted from Uttar Pradesh. No one is leaving my party". Condemning the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle, said, "attack on Owaisi is not right."

On nakli Samajwadi Party remark by Prime Minister, Shivpal said, "society knows who is real and fake. Samajwadis can never be fake. We will storm back to power. We will get votes from the entire UP."

'Fake Samajwadis' out to stop benefits for farmers, don't vote for them: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the opposition of spreading rumours over Minimum Support Price (MSP) just as they had on COVID-19 vaccines and said "nakli (fake) Samajwadis" will corner the benefits given by the Central government to farmers and the poor if they come to power.

Addressing a virtual rally directed at West Uttar Pradesh constituencies, the PM accused Akhilesh Yadav's party of fielding an anti-social element in the polls and urged people to keep "history-sheeters" out.

“The fake Samajwadis will also stop the MSP (minimum support price) money which comes into the accounts of farmers,” he said.

"The BJP declares that the rule of criminals (dabang) and rioters will not come back to UP. In the past five years, in order to establish the rule of law, almost 1.5 lakh people were inducted in the police." He said the “fake Samajwadis” are keen to return to their old incarnations – “from ration mafias to commission mafias, from contract mafias to mining mafias”.

Elections to elect 403 members to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held in seven phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27 and March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10. The major political parties in the election fray are BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress.