In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Wednesday, Shivpal Yadav revealed that his party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) will not merge with its alliance partner Samajwadi Party for the UP polls. Brushing aside initial hiccups, Akhilesh Yadav had announced an alliance between SP and PSP(L) after meeting his uncle on 16 December. Maintaining that the people of the state are with this tie-up, Shivpal Yadav predicted that his nephew will become the next CM of Uttar Pradesh.

"Both of us will fight the elections together and form the government. The public is with both of us," the PSP-L president opined. He added, "Akhilesh's government will be formed in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh will become the Chief Minister".

At present, he is the MLA from the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency from where he has been winning since 1996. Since leaving SP, he has been heading the PSP(L)- a party that he formed on 29 August 2018. Previously, he had agreed to support Akhilesh Yadav as the Chief Minister only if his party contests 100 seats as a part of the alliance.

SP eyes comeback in UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Meanwhile, Yadav has also held talks with AAP pertaining to seat-sharing and other possibilities for the UP elections.