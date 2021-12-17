Shivpal Yadav Says No Conflict Over Seat Sharing Among SP- PSP; 'ready To Make Sacrifices'

A day after announcing the alliance with the Samajwadi Party, ahead of the upcoming 2022 polls, Shivpal Yadav, founder of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) on Friday asserted that there will be no conflict among the duo over the seat-sharing arrangement as he is ready to make ‘any sacrifice.’

Shivpal informs party workers 'we might get lesser seats'

Shivpal Yadav, who earlier separated from the Samajwadi Party over a dispute with Akhilesh Yadav, informed his party workers on Friday that they might get fewer seats to contest after the formation of the alliance.

"We will fight the elections together and if needed we will also make sacrifices for it. The BJP government has to be removed and we will form the government together," Senior Yadav told the party workers.

This comes after the Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday announced an alliance with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav's PSPL after holding a 45-minute long meeting with him. The speculations of the re-union were rife and on several folds, PSPL chief had stated that he has only one demand from the alliance, that he wants 100 seats to field his ‘most winnable’ candidates from a total 403 assembly seats. He had also announced that he wants Akhilesh Yadav to be the CM face. However, as per the sources after the reunion on Thursday, Shivpal might only get 25-40 seats.

Akhilesh Yadav asserts 'seat sharing' wont be a problem in SP-PSP alliance

While speaking to reporters on the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav had indicated that seat-sharing will not be a problem, and has been "almost decided.” He stated that the party has got into an alliance after discussing seat sharing.

"People are ready to remove the BJP from power and are seeing SP as an alternative,” he said. The SP decided to bring Shivpal Yadav's party into the alliance while working towards bringing regional parties in UP together, he remarked in a tweet.

In 2017, Shivpal and Akhilesh Yadav had a fall-out. Shivpal Yadav, allegedly dissatisfied with his declining status in the SP, broke out and launched the PSP(L) in 2018. The deterioration of their relationship aggravated in 2017 when Akhilesh Yadav assumed control of the SP.

With PTI Inputs

Image: PTI